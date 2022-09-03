NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, is seen on launch complex 39B after its launch on the Artemis 1 mission was delayed, at Cape Canaveral

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, is seen on launch complex 39B after its launch on the Artemis 1 mission was delayed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday.

 THOM BAUR/REUTERS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - For the second time in a week, NASA on Saturday aborted an attempt to launch its giant, next-generation rocket ship, citing a stubborn fuel leak that the space agency said could delay the debut mission of its moon-to-Mars Artemis program by at least several weeks.

Preflight operations were called off for the day about three hours before the 2:17 p.m. liftoff time targeted of the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida.