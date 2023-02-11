A charity worker in Philadelphia

A charity worker in Philadelphia removes the bottom cover of MacBook Pro to begin refurbishing the donated device for a new owner.

 Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

The “right to repair” movement is having a moment, but roadblocks remain.

After Colorado and New York passed new laws last year, legislators in at least 17 states, including New Hampshire, introduced bills this year that would compel manufacturers to provide information and parts for do-it-yourselfers or independent shops to fix devices.