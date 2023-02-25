Images of six candidate massive galaxies based on observations by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 540 million to 770 million years after the Big Bang, are shown in this undated handout image based on observations by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, as one of them (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact. 

 NASA/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Observations by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are upending the understanding of the early universe, indicating the presence of large and mature but remarkably compact galaxies teeming with stars far sooner than scientists had considered possible.

Astronomers said data obtained by the telescope reveals what appear to be six big galaxies as mature as our Milky Way existing about 540 million to 770 million years after the explosive Big Bang that kicked off the universe 13.8 billion years ago. The universe was roughly 3% of its current age at the time.