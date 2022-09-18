“Get Tech Smart” host is recording episodes for Season 2 and hoping the show continues to grow.
When Flo Nicolas applied for and got a job with Sprint, now T-Mobile, she found herself thrust into the brave new world — for her — of technology. “I had to learn to read engineers’ drawings,” the Hudson entrepreneur and attorney recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘What in the world have I got myself into?’”
Now she knows and is eager to invite others into that world. Nicolas, 42, is the founder and host of “Get Tech Smart,” a program on her hometown of Hudson’s Cable Channel 20.
Nicolas didn’t start out as a tech guru. When she attended the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsborough, Mass., the “tech” she mastered was typing into the computers of that day. There was no opportunity to learn coding or other aspects of IT, according to Nicolas. She graduated high school in 1998 and did her undergraduate work at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, eventually going to law school and passing the bar exam. She worked in bankruptcy and real estate law.
But, she said, “I was always going to court, always stuck in traffic.” After the birth of her first child, Nicolas wanted more flexibility.
She parlayed her law and real estate skills into the job with Sprint where she could work from home. The position was in corporate technology relations, involving legal aspects to modifications to cell towers. She learned to read engineers’ drawings, read a lot more, asked questions, and realized, “I can do this.”
Nicolas stayed with Sprint/T-Mobil for the next seven years, rising to a leadership position on the team. She collaborated with engineers and construction professionals and got exposed to all aspects of cell technology. She made it through several layoffs. There were also some struggles with being a woman in the tech field, but she made it through those, too. But after the seven years and change, Nicolas realized that there was a whole world of tech to explore, and that she’d stopped growing.
Branching out on social media
She left the phone company with a growing concern about technology needs in the legal profession. “Over the pandemic, we saw all these people talking about technology,” she recalled. “There was a big boom in the legal technology industry. There was an accelerated need for lawyers to have the tools to work remotely.”
She talked to other attorneys about their tech needs, advised them, and, she said with a smile, “I built a name for myself as the ‘non-boring lawyer.’”
Nicolas began creating content on LinkedIn and affiliated with Laura Frederick of Texas, an attorney specializing in technology issues. “She liked what I was doing, and wanted to incorporate it with her company,” Nicolas recalled. Nicolas became the chief growth and communications officer for Frederick’s company and created a technology show for the legal profession on YouTube.
Nicolas, an avid reader and dogged researcher, continued reading. “I was so hungry for more, and I didn’t want to limit myself to legal technology,” she said. “There is so much out there!”
One thing caught her attention: the tech boom in her home state. “There is so much going on in New Hampshire,” Nicolas said.
Getting on cable
Her interest in the technology industry in New Hampshire coincided with a move toward more civic involvement in Hudson. Nicolas applied for and was accepted to the town’s Cable TV committee and the Board of Trustees for the Rodgers Memorial Library.
She still remembers her first walk-through of the Hudson cable studio. “I said, ‘Wow.’ It was like a mini-WMUR.” The professional-grade studio birthed another idea for Nicolas: a cable show featuring the New Hampshire tech scene. The town approved her concept, and she began broadcasting in March 2022. For her first show she reached out to the Rodgers Memorial Library to spotlight its STEM programs. She has since talked with CEOs, entrepreneurs of start-ups, inventors, and anyone with a good technology story.
“We’re not showcasing our tech sector well enough,” Nicolas believes. “It’s booming. We could be the next Silicon Valley, or the next Seattle.”
She also showcases 603 tech on her TikTok and LinkedIn pages, where one video on paid apprenticeships gained 50,000 views, she said. Her YouTube “Get Tech Smart” program has an international following, according to Nicolas.
Nicolas thought she’d get three or four episodes for the show. “But this week I am recording Episode 17 for Season 2,” she said proudly. “It just blew up.”
She credits Laura Frederick and Lisa Lang of the University of Kentucky as mentors, and the New Hampshire Tech Alliance for brainstorming support.
Was she nervous going in front of the camera those first times? Nicolas said yes. “My first experience with Laura Frederick was on Zoom, and it was nerve-wracking. I had to give myself pep talks.”
She still has some insecurities, Nicolas said, but added, “My passion is a bulldozer that runs right over them.”
More often than not, she finds herself comforting and encouraging her guests, she said. “They walk in, look at the studio and are astonished. They’re nervous — I’m usually the one calming them down.”
She doesn’t always get the guests she wants, but Nicolas has learned not to take it personally. “I need to keep my eyes on the bigger mission,” she said. “This is a narrative that’s needed.”
Even more goals
Nicolas isn’t done creating. Her current project is the CheapCheep app, which she explains as “to build a social media platform chat app for bargain hunters and deal-spotters. I want to develop a chat app embedded with artificial intelligence to help shoppers find the best deals in their local stores.”
Over the next five years, Nicolas would like to see her show picked up by a bigger station, such as WMUR or the PBS affiliate in Durham. She’s constantly aware of the need to reach more people.
But whatever happens, she’ll never run out of topics. “Technology,” she said, “is constantly changing. Now there’s a need for ‘green’ technology, and we’ll be talking about that.”