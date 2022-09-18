Flo Nicolas - pic2

Brandon Zalinsky, left. a New Hampshire resident, and Anthony D’Ambrosio were guests on “Get Tech Smart” with Flo Nicolas, center. They have appeared several times on Discovery Channel’s “Battlebots,” and their New Hampshire BattleBot is called P1.

 Photo Provided

by Flo Nicolas

“Get Tech Smart” host is recording episodes for Season 2 and hoping the show continues to grow.

When Flo Nicolas applied for and got a job with Sprint, now T-Mobile, she found herself thrust into the brave new world — for her — of technology. “I had to learn to read engineers’ drawings,” the Hudson entrepreneur and attorney recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘What in the world have I got myself into?’”