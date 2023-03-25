FILE PHOTO: Projection of Intel co-founder Gordon Moore

FILE PHOTO: Projection of Intel co-founder Gordon Moore at the Intel keynote at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015.

 Rick Wilking/REUTERS

Intel Corp. co-founder Gordon E. Moore, whose innovations in the design and manufacture of semiconductor chips helped launch Silicon Valley and transform the computer into the ubiquitous, defining tool of modern life, died March 24 at his home in Hawaii. He was 94.

Intel announced the death but did not provide further details.