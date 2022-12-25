Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover has so far been marked by turmoil.

After slashing half the company's 7,500 member staff, he's driven away advertisers and created a bigger financial hole for the company. So far, his ideas for bringing in additional money - paying for verification and additional features - have failed to make much of a dent. An unscientific poll he launched recently told him to step down as CEO.