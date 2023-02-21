Project delivery included unique public/private partnership carefully crafted to benefit all parties.
In 2017 the town of Hooksett approved the creation of a new Tax Incremental Finance District (TIF) that encompasses the Route 3A corridor from Route 93 Exit 10 to Exit 11. In 2018 the town voted to give $2.5 million as seed funding to get the project started. The TIF District revenues would self-fund the costs.
That same year, following a selection process, the town selected Underwood Engineers, Inc. of Concord to perform the engineering and support work. Underwood worked diligently with the town engineer, TIF Committee and Town Council to develop a multi-phased approach to providing new water and sewer infrastructure via five separate construction contracts including two new wastewater pumping stations, two force mains directionally drilled under the Merrimack River, 32,000 feet of new sewer main and 10,000 feet of new water main. The total cost of these improvements is expected to be $25 to $30 million in today’s dollars.
Since the project is driven by economic development, limited federal and state funding is available. However, due to the town efforts, partnerships are being formed with private companies who support and wish to assist with funding the work.
As the TIF is intended to be self-sustaining and self-expanding, the town and the TIF Committee were forced to brainstorm ideas to develop a construction funding package without outside assistance and without additional warrant articles to the Hooksett voters. Hooksett Town Engineer Bruce Thomas floated the idea of a public/private partnership between the town and Port One Companies to allow Port One Companies to take on the bond and expense of constructing the initial infrastructure, with that infrastructure being turned over to the town upon completion and the town reimbursing Port One over time with newly generated TIF income from the developed Granite Woods property.
As this was a novel idea that had not been done in New Hampshire previously, numerous meetings were required with the Town Council, TIF Committee, Economic Development Committee, and Zoning and Planning boards to develop and approve an agreement that would be protective and beneficial to both parties so that the opportunity to develop the Granite Woods parcel would not be lost. This process took approximately 15 months and concluded with the town and Port One Companies executing legal agreements to proceed in May 2022.
Underwood Engineers completed the design of approximately 7,700 feet of new sewer main, 6,700 feet of new water main, and a new wastewater pumping station to serve Port One’s new distribution center as well as private homes along Meadowcrest, West Bank and Bayview Terrace roads. Construction contracts were awarded in early winter 2023 and approximately 3,000 feet of sewer and 4,000 feet of water have been installed and the pump station is scheduled to break ground in April 2023. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.
This is a huge win for Hooksett residents that can be attributed to forward-thinking officials developing a unique approach to kick start the TIF District which was otherwise stagnant. With the new money that will enter the TIF upon completion of the Granite Woods site, construction at Exit 10 is viable in three years or less. As properties continue to develop and the income to the TIF grows over time it is believed that all five contracts will be constructed in accordance with the initial TIF vision in 2017.
David J. Mercier, P.E., is the vice president at Underwood Engineers, Inc.