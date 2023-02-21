Underwood - pic1

New water and sewer infrastructure is needed for development in the Hooksett TIF project.

 Photo Provided by Underwood Engineers

Project delivery included unique public/private partnership carefully crafted to benefit all parties.

In 2017 the town of Hooksett approved the creation of a new Tax Incremental Finance District (TIF) that encompasses the Route 3A corridor from Route 93 Exit 10 to Exit 11. In 2018 the town voted to give $2.5 million as seed funding to get the project started. The TIF District revenues would self-fund the costs.