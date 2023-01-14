On a Monday evening last September, a NASA spacecraft intentionally blasted into an asteroid in deep space. The goal was planetary defense - protecting our planet from the kind of wayward rock that could end civilization as we know it. The unprecedented moment seemed surreal, with a camera from the craft sending footage back to Earth of a large asteroid getting bigger and bigger until - pow! - impact. It was both incredible and credible - equal parts jaw-dropping and successful in its proof of concept.

Who could have imagined such a thing?