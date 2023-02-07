The debris field of a high-altitude surveillance balloon

Commanding officer of the USS Carter Hall Brad Fancher observes the debris field of a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed by the United States over the weekend over U.S. territorial waters February 4, 2023. 

 U.S. NAVY PHOTO/VIA REUTERS

When Scott Comey, a real estate broker in Myrtle Beach, S.C., got cellphone video from his backyard of the moment an F-22 fighter jet missile blasted the Chinese spy balloon, he raced to post it to his social media platform of choice: the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

The world's most popular app, used by roughly 100 million in the United States, has been constantly criticized in Washington as a platform that the Chinese government could use to shape and censor what Americans see.