If you haven't thought about your internet plan for a while, well, we can't blame you. Most of us only really notice when our bills get screwy.

Whether you noticed or not, though, your home internet plan may be subject to data caps, which service providers use to limit how much we can download and upload each month. While many of us got a pandemic-era reprieve, these limits on data usage are still a common part of our lives online - but their days may (finally) be numbered.