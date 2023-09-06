UFO

Shell R. Alpert, a United States Coast Guard photographer at the Salem, Mass., air station photographed what appear to be unidentified flying objects flying in a "V" formation at 9:35 A.M. on July 16, 1952, through a window screen. 

 Shell R. Alpert/Library of Congress

RIO DE JANEIRO - Early one August evening in 1954, a Brazilian plane was tracked by an unidentified object of "strong luminosity" that didn't appear on radar. Two decades later, a river community in the northern Amazon jungle was repeatedly visited by glowing orbs that beamed lights down onto the inhabitants. In 1986, more than 20 unidentified aerial phenomena lit up the skies over Brazil's most populous states, sending the Brazilian air force out in pursuit.

The stories are not the ravings of a UFO buff. They are official assessments by Brazilian pilots and military officers - who often struggled to put into words what they'd seen - and can be found in Brazil's remarkable historical archive of reported UFO visitations.