You're on an early winter hike with friends, following an unkempt "moderate" path you found on the AllTrails app. There's a dusting of snow on the ground, just enough to throw you off, and your group ends up lost. It's getting late, you aren't packed for an overnight stay and there's no cellular reception on anyone's phones.

If one person in your crew has an iPhone 14, there's a new way to call for help when off the grid. Starting Tuesday, a feature called Emergency SOS via satellite will allow users in trouble to send their location - plus short, explanatory messages - to emergency responders.