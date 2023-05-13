SUN

The sun sets at Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C., in April. 

 Matt McClain/Washington Post

Kids around the world have always drawn the sun a little differently. Americans tend to sketch a yellow circle surrounded by straight lines - sometimes with a smiley face or black shades. Japanese children might make their circle red, not unlike their country's flag.

Now, adults are fiercely debating the color of our solar system's star, with some insisting it has changed hues since their childhood.