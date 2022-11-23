James Webb Space Telescope

A rare view of the James Webb Space Telescope face-on, from the NASA Goddard cleanroom observation window.

 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA will not rename the James Webb Space Telescope after calls to do so from critics, the agency said Thursday, saying an investigation had found no evidence that Webb, a former NASA administrator, had been involved in promoting anti-LGBTQ policies during his time in federal government.

The agency launched the investigation into Webb's history in March 2021, after a group of scientists writing in Scientific American criticized the telescope's name and launched a petition demanding that the agency change it. Critics of Webb have argued that he was complicit in the U.S. government's Cold War-era campaign to discriminate against and fire homosexual federal workers.