Building progress continues at Bedford’s new mixed-use, walkable lifestyle center.
Construction of Market and Main Phase Two is now underway in Bedford. This large mixed-use lifestyle center was designed by TFMoran for Texas-based developers Encore Enterprises. Phase One construction began in March 2017 with Trader Joe’s and The Friendly Toast opening in March 2019.
Phase Two includes anchor tenant REI and a variety of other retail and dining venues. According to its website, REI, which stands for Recreational Equipment, Inc., believes “a life outdoors is a life well-lived.” Since 1938, the business has been a local outdoor co-op offering gear and apparel, advice, rental equipment and a platform for outdoor enthusiasts to share inspiring stories and adventures.
Building construction is by Sullivan Construction of Bedford, and site construction is by Hutter Construction of New Ipswich. The Phase Two architect is Stack+Company of Cambridge, Mass.
When complete, this walkable lifestyle center will contain over 250,000 squre feet of retail, restaurant, office and hospitality buildings, with pedestrian-friendly entertainment and recreation spaces including a village green, planters and seating benches, pergolas, a “barn” picnic shelter, and wide sidewalks throughout the site connecting to a footpath around adjacent Bowman Pond.
According to TFMoran President Robert Duval, “Mixed-use, walkable projects reduce vehicle traffic, parking, stormwater runoff, and improve air quality. Since they use infrastructure more efficiently and reduce the negative impacts of development, they have become an important element in revitalizing the downtown cores of cities and towns throughout New England.”
TFMoran is responsible for civil/site, traffic, and structural engineering at the site, as well as land surveying, landscape architecture, and securing all site permits and approvals.