NASA

The launch of Artemis I last November is to be followed by a scheduled launch next year with a crew of four to fly past the moon. 

 Jonathan Newton/Washington Post

HOUSTON - For the first time since the Apollo era, NASA on Monday named a crew of astronauts for a lunar expedition.

The astronauts will fly around the moon in a mission that would precede the first human landing there since 1972.

NASA

Astronaut Victor Glover greeted well wisher at a dress rehearsal test of the SLS launch vehicle at Kennedy Space Center. 