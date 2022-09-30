Gravitational lensing

This image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the effects of gravitational lensing — a phenomenon in which a cluster of galaxies warps the space around it to magnify, distort and sometimes duplicate objects behind it.

 NASA

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to fund a study with NASA to examine ways to use the space company's Dragon capsule to raise the Hubble Space Telescope's orbital altitude, which would extend its useful life, agency officials announced on Thursday.

SpaceX, whose Crew Dragon capsule ferries astronauts and cargo to and from the International Space Station for NASA, will fully fund the six-month study, NASA's science chief Thomas Zurbuchen told reporters during a short-notice press conference.