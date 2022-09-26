Illustration of NASA's DART spacecraft prior to impact at the Didymos binary asteroid system

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft prior to impact at the Didymos binary asteroid system is shown in this undated illustration handout. 

 NASA/Johns Hopkins/Handout via REUTERS

Ten months after launch, NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft neared a planned impact with its target on Monday in a test of the world's first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.

The cube-shaped "impactor" vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, was on course to fly into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destruct around on Monday night some 6.8 million miles from Earth.