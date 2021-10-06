Daniel Dister, New Hampshire's chief information security officer, has left the post to work under the Biden administration's Office of Management and Budget, leaving Chief Information Officer Denis Goulet to temporarily take on the role.
According to Deputy CISO Robert Caryl, Goulet will serve as acting CISO until the position is permanently filled. Dister first took on the role in 2017, and also served as chair of the state's Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.
As chair, he met with members of state emergency management, the Secretary of State's office, the state's National Guard and agencies across executive, judicial and legislative branches to create a more informed cybersecurity culture and develop policies to address various agencies' business needs.
As acting CISO, Goulet said he would take on the same responsibilities Dister had with one exception; he has a deputy CISO to help with day-to-day operations.
"Trey [Robert Caryl] reports to me and handles the day-to-day operations," Goulet said. "It's the second time in my 6.5 years as CIO without a CISO. It is my practice to act as CISO when I don't have one for high-level policy stuff."
As for finding a new CISO, the state is actively recruiting to fill the position.
"The job has been posted as an available position, and I have interviewed some very interesting people," Goulet said. "The challenge with finding someone for the job is that most individuals can make three times as much in the private sector with the same position."