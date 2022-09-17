 Skip to main content
NH's Lee Morin helping NASA return to the moon

  • Updated
NASA's Lee Morin

NASA astronaut Lee Morin, who grew up in Manchester, poses with the prototype of the console that will be part of the Orion capsule that will return humans to the moon. Morin, a space shuttle astronaut, is part of the design team working on the Artemis missions.

 NASA/Johnson Space Center

Lee Morin was a teenager when those astonishing, grainy, black-and-white images appeared on television: American astronauts walking on the surface of the moon.

Now the Manchester native is part of the NASA team working on the Artemis missions, which aims to return humans to the moon and usher in a new era of space exploration.

Artemis I

NASA’s Artemis I — the Orion spacecraft atop the giant Space Launch System rocket — stands on the pad at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 19. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate commitment and capability to extend human presence to the Moon and beyond.
Lee Morin spacewalk

Astronaut Lee Morin works on the International Space Station, his feet secured in a restraint on the end of the station’s robotic arm, during one of two spacewalks he made during a space shuttle mission in 2002.
NASA astronaut Lee Morin

NASA’s official astronaut portrait of Lee Morin, a Manchester native who is working on the cockpit design for Orion, the spacecraft bound for the moon.

