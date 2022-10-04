Austrian scientist Anton Zeilinger, one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics, a addresses a news conference

Austrian scientist Anton Zeilinger, one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics, gestures at a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 4, 2022. 

 LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS

STOCKHOLM  - Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography.

"Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said of the laureates -- Aspect, who is French, Clauser, an American and Zeilinger, an Austrian.

Scientists John Clauser, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists John Clauser,?winner of the 2022?Nobel?Prize?in?Physics reacts while talking with reporters at his home in Walnut Creek, California, U.S. October 4, 2022. 