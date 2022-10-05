The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to three scientists for work in what's known as click chemistry, which allows molecular building blocks to be snapped together like LEGO pieces to create complex molecules with huge implications for pharmaceutical development, medicine and material sciences.
The prize was awarded to two Americans, K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research in La Jolla, Calif., and Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, and to Danish scientist Morten Meldal at the University of Copenhagen.
Sharpless, a second-time Nobel winner, and Meldal developed the field of click chemistry, a functional form of chemistry in which molecular building blocks are linked together quickly and efficiently. Those advances were harnessed by Bertozzi who developed bioorthogonal chemistry, which allows scientists to modify molecules in living organisms without disrupting processes occurring within the cells.
"I'm absolutely stunned. I'm sitting here and can hardly breathe," said Bertozzi, who became the eighth woman to be awarded the chemistry prize. "I'm still not entirely positive that it's real."
The award honored work that developed in stages. Sharpless and Meldal's research - done independently of one other - used copper as a catalyst to join molecules, which was effective but toxic in higher concentrations. Bertozzi developed a method that allowed scientists to modify molecules in living organisms without disrupting them.
Jon Lorsch, director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the National Institutes of Health, compared Bertozzi's method to a trap that snaps shut once the animal is inside. "When the partner molecule comes in it snaps shut and it will only act on the partner molecule."
The work of the three award winners has already found "a huge number of applications. It's used to assemble molecules of different sizes to create huge [chemical] libraries that can be used to screen for drugs," Lorsch said.
The method also allows scientists to attach dye to a molecule and watch where it goes and what it does, for example when a virus infects a cell. "Most chemists would have told you that work of this importance would merit recognition," Lorsch added.
The concept of click chemistry has been "transformative" in many areas of chemistry, materials science, biology and medicine, said Tom Brown, professor of Nucleic Acid Chemistry at the University of Oxford. "It has given rise to new highly functional materials, has catalysed important pharmaceutical developments and has been influential in many areas of chemical biology."
Sharpless, 81, became the fifth person ever to win two Nobels, joining a short list that includes pioneering chemists Marie Curie and Frederick Sanger. His previous prize was in 2001 "for his work on chirally catalysed oxidation reactions," a process that has enabled the manufacture of safer and more effective antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, heart medicines, and agricultural chemicals.
"He goes in his own direction," Miles Fabian, a program manager at the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, said about what sets Sharpless apart as a scientist. "He's always had a good feel for what's needed in chemistry."
Michelle Bond, another NIGMS program manager, said Bertozzi "is one of the reasons I went to graduate school" at University of California, Berkeley. "She's not only an excellent chemist but incredibly good at communicating to the public the importance of [her work] and its future potential."
Bertozzi's work has advanced the field of glycoscience, which focuses on the carbohydrates on the surface of virtually all cells which are involved in the binding to and communicating with other cells.
Those carbohydrates differ when cells are healthy and when they are diseased. Identifying those differences allows researchers to target diseased cells. Glycoscience has proven important to our understanding of cancer, inflammation, diabetes, heart disease and even covid-19.
Last year's prize went to David W.C. MacMillan of Princeton University and Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute in Germany for their work on organocatalysis, a new more environmentally-friendly method of making molecules with applications in the development of drugs, chemicals and a host of everyday products.