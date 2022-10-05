Scientist Carolyn Bertozzi, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Scientist Carolyn Bertozzi reacts at her home after?winning one of three Nobel Prize in Chemistry, in Palo Alto, California, U.S. October 5, 2022.  

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to three scientists for work in what's known as click chemistry, which allows molecular building blocks to be snapped together like LEGO pieces to create complex molecules with huge implications for pharmaceutical development, medicine and material sciences.

The prize was awarded to two Americans, K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research in La Jolla, Calif., and Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, and to Danish scientist Morten Meldal at the University of Copenhagen.