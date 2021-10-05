The Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded half of the Nobel Prize in physics jointly to Syukuro Manabe of the United States and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany for modeling Earth's climate and predicting global warming.
Giorgio Parisi, a theoretical physicist at the Sapienza University of Rome, won the other half of the prize for describing fluctuating physical systems and disorder on scales from atoms to planets.
The three scientists were honored "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems," Göran K. Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told reporters in Stockholm. "The notion of global warming is resting on solid science."
Manabe, a meteorologist at Princeton University, has modeled Earth's climate since the 1960s. In a pioneering atmospheric model, he examined the interplay between the solar radiation on the planet's surface and the vertical movement of air due to convection. That model, of a 24-mile-high column of air, required hundreds of computing hours to test what happened as he tweaked levels of different gases, the Nobel committee said in a brief.
That work led to a crucial finding, as Yale University physicist John Wettlaufer said Tuesday: "If you double the carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere, the surface temperature would increase by two degrees Celsius."
Hasselmann, an oceanographer at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, who shared half the prize with Manabe, linked weather with climate about a decade after Manabe developed his air-mass model. Hasselmann showed how weather, which works on a time scale of days, influences ocean climate over a time scale of years.
Parisi, meanwhile, has studied a material called spin glass, in which a bed of copper atoms is randomly sprinkled with iron atoms. The iron atoms act similar to a magnet, except that in spin glass, the magnetic pairs point in different directions, unlike the uniformity of a typical magnet.
A long-standing question in theoretical physics was to determine why the pairs pointed the way they did. Parisi solved this by finding a hidden structure in replicated spin glass systems, a method that became a "cornerstone of the theory of complex systems," per the Nobel brief.
The prize's two halves are connected by a shared theme of disorder and fluctuation, said Nobel committee for physics chair Thors Hans Hansson, a theoretical physicist at Stockholm University. The natural world has hidden structures, he said, that can be understood if analyzed carefully, as this trio did.
The trio will split a prize of 10 million Swedish kronor, or about $1.14 million, with half to Parisi and a fourth each to Hasselmann and Manabe.