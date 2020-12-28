CONCORD -- With the closing of the Mount Washington Observatory’s Weather Discovery Center in North Conway, its exhibits are moving to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, which will be closed for about six weeks to make room for them.
The two entities announced a partnership Monday to increase access to meteorological and atmospheric sciences for New Hampshire families and visitors to the state.
While a few exhibits will move to the observatory’s museum on top of the mountain, 80% of them will be relocated to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. They include the “Shaky Shack”, the replica of the 1930s-era observatory staff’s mountain-top cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed on Earth was recorded in 1934, according to a news release.
In order to incorporate the exhibits into the center, and to complete a major upgrade of its planetarium system, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center plans to close from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12.
The board of trustees of the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory announced in October that it was permanently closing the Weather Discovery Center to focus on its core mission.