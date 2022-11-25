FILE PHOTO: Twitter corporate headquarters building in San Francisco, California

Twitter corporate headquarters building is seen in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. November 21, 2022. 

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Elon Musk plans to reinstate nearly all previously banned Twitter accounts - to the alarm of activists and online trust and safety experts.

After posting a Twitter poll asking, "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" in which 72.4 percent of the respondents voted yes, Musk declared, "Amnesty begins next week."