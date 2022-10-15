Adult children who do family tech support know the drill. Your parents call about a problem with their smartphone, maybe spam texts or something wrong with Facebook. You try to talk them through fixing it remotely with mixed results and mutual frustration.

Next time you see your parents in person (and really, you should visit more often) do everyone a favor. Take 30 minutes to borrow their phone and clean house. A little maintenance now can prevent future problems with security, scams, confusion or misinformation. You are going to clear out old junk, fix any small problems and customize it so everything is a little easier for them to see and understand.