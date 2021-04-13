Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying seedless table grapes with the hope of finding varieties that grow well in the state.
Becky Sideman, a scientist at the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station in the UNH College of Life Sciences and Agriculture, says this work could impact commercial growers as well as backyard enthusiasts. The Mars variety she is studying averages 25 pounds of grapes on each vine.
“I think home gardeners should consider that it’s really possible to grow grapes, especially in the southern part of the state,” Sideman said.
Sideman said seedless table grapes are typically grown in much warmer climates, but since the 1970s breeders have developed varieties which promise increased winter hardiness in northern New England.
Sideman, who is a sustainable horticulture specialist and extension professor of sustainable agriculture and food systems, is working with assistant professor Marta Lima on the research project.
Sideman said when it comes to varieties that look promising, Mars and Canadice could be used for commercial production and may offer potential for existing vineyards where owners are looking to diversify into different markets.
Lakemont and Vanessa varieties also have good potential, Sideman said.
Sideman said she used research conducted by a colleague at a farm in Hillsborough County to select eight varieties to plant at the Woodman Horticultural Research Farm in May 2015. Two varieties, Marquis and Thomcord, have since been pulled from the study.
Sideman said she plans to add eight new varieties this year to see how they perform.
“My entire focus is finding alternative crops for New England farmers and finding more efficient and productive ways to grow what they are already growing,” Sideman said.
Sideman and Lima are also evaluating the effects of different growing systems, called training systems, and how they affect the potential nutritional benefits of table grapes.
According to information posted online by UNH Cooperative Extension, the ideal growing location for grapes in New Hampshire is in a spot with full sunlight, protection from prevailing winds and freedom from late spring frosts.
Grapes should be planted on a southern slope. They will grow best in a deep, well-drained sandy loam with a pH of 5.3 to 6.0, according to the extension’s website.
Sideman and Lima will present their findings during a virtual research field day from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 6. They will be joined by George Hamilton, extension field specialist, who collaborated on the project at the research farm.
To register for the free virtual event, visit https://unh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtdOmurjIuGtwkvpHy-AjBmALwIBD3w4ce.