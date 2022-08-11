An Air Force base west of Dallas let the robotic dogs out to patrol the installation this month, the second base in two years to give the machines a try.

The security forces squadron at Dyess Air Force Base unleashed an unspecified number of robot dogs — officially designated Vision 60 Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles by their manufacturer — on Aug. 5 for a trial and training phase, according to a 7th Bomb Wing news release.