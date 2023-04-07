Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration

Facebook’s new corporate logo, shown at its headquarters. .

 REUTERS

For years, Meta has pushed a rosy vision about the future of human communication in which people - represented by a diverse slate of avatars - work, play and shop together in immersive digital worlds accessible through virtual reality-powered devices.

What the company hasn't said is that it's paying exorbitant salaries to programmers to turn that vision into a reality. Programmers capable of building out virtual reality-powered games, apps and technology can earn total compensation from $600,000 to packages approaching $1 million, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.