Samuel T. Fortier, P.E., is the 2023 New Hampshire Young Engineer of the Year. The award will be presented Thursday at the annual Engineers Week banquet at the Grappone Center in Concord.

The New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers nominated Fortier based on his record of professional accomplishments, service to his profession, strong community service and involvement, and unrelenting dedication to his family.