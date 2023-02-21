Sean T. James, P.E., is the 2023 New Hampshire Engineer of the Year. This distinguished award will be presented on Thursday at the annual Engineers Week banquet at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
The Structural Engineers of New Hampshire association nominated James based on his record of professional accomplishments, service and contributions to the engineering profession and his numerous volunteering efforts to his community.
James is a senior vice president and division manager for Hoyle Tanner’s Ground Transportation Group, and member of the firm’s Board of Directors.
In his role as division manager, he is responsible for delivering bridge and roadway engineering projects and associated permitting to a diverse group of clients including state agencies, municipalities, and private clients. He leads a team of 36 professionals that includes structural and transportation engineers, designers, and permitting specialists while executing the transportation related strategic goals of the company throughout New England.
In this capacity, James works extensively with a team of dedicated professionals to provide educational, training and advancement opportunities which is a deeply rewarding aspect of his role.
James is a graduate of the University of Maine where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master’s in Science in structural engineering in 1993 and 1995 respectively. While working full-time at Hoyle Tanner he decided to advance his career further by completing an MBA at the Southern New Hampshire University in 2008. He maintains professional licensure in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and Pennsylvania.
James is well known for the time he dedicates and volunteers to his local community, the town of Candia. His dedication was demonstrated over his 11-year tenure on the Candia Planning Board, having starting as an alternate member in 2006 and then becoming the Board chair from 2012 to 2017.
During this time, James assisted and lead the Planning Board as it processed, reviewed, and voted on applications submitted by developers and other prospective builders for changes ranging from lot-line adjustments to major subdivisions. He also served as chair of the Candia Master Plan Steering Committee which delivered the current 2017-2027 Town Master Plan.
He currently serves as the vice president of the Candia Youth Athletic Association (CYAA) Board of Directors, and through this organization has volunteered and assisted with spring cleanup of soccer and/or baseball fields, volunteered as an assistant baseball coach for a combined team of kids from Candia and Deerfield, coached a flag football team and also served as a T-ball coach.
James lives in Candia with his wife, Karie, and their two sons, Liam and Ryan.