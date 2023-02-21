Sean James - pic1

Sean T. James, P.E., is the 2023 New Hampshire Engineer of the Year. This distinguished award will be presented on Thursday at the annual Engineers Week banquet at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

The Structural Engineers of New Hampshire association nominated James based on his record of professional accomplishments, service and contributions to the engineering profession and his numerous volunteering efforts to his community.