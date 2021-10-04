Inventor Dean Kamen and some DEKA employees were taking it around Gill Stadium and the start line. They were seeing what kind of feedback it would get while out in public; on Sunday it was carrying beverages for runners. The idea of it is to be able to patrol and provide security in a preplanned way for buildings and other places; it can detect heat. There is a help button on it and it could help a pedestrian who is lost to find their way.
Allegra Boverman
A DEKA “Sentry Bot” concept vehicle carries drink for runners Sunday during the 15th Annual Footrace for the Fallen in Manchester.
A DEKA “sentry bot” concept vehicle made a debut during the 15th annual Footrace for the Fallen Sunday in Manchester.
Inventor Dean Kamen and some DEKA employees accompanied the vehicle, which was carrying beverages for runners, around Gill Stadium and to the starting line of the race. They were seeing what kind of feedback it would get while out in public.
The vehicle is still in development. It could eventually be used to patrol and provide security in a preplanned way for buildings and other locations.
It can also detect heat. There is a “help” button on the bot, which could help a lost pedestrian find their way or otherwise assist the public.