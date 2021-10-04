A DEKA “sentry bot” concept vehicle made a debut during the 15th annual Footrace for the Fallen Sunday in Manchester.

Inventor Dean Kamen and some DEKA employees accompanied the vehicle, which was carrying beverages for runners, around Gill Stadium and to the starting line of the race. They were seeing what kind of feedback it would get while out in public.

The vehicle is still in development. It could eventually be used to patrol and provide security in a preplanned way for buildings and other locations.

It can also detect heat. There is a “help” button on the bot, which could help a lost pedestrian find their way or otherwise assist the public.

— Allegra Boverman