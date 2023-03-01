SpaceX launch

SpaceX and NASA will strap four space travelers back into their seats for another attempt to launch the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station targeting an early Thursday morning liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.

The quartet of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev already made the trip early Monday to Launch Pad 39-A only to be stymied with less than three minutes to go after a ground issue prevented SpaceX from confirming the proper amount of ignition fluid for propellant was flowing into the Falcon 9 rocket’s engines. Post-scrub inspection revealed the culprit was a clogged filter, which has since been replaced.