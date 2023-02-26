Falcon 9 rocket launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station's next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EST from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.