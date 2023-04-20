 Skip to main content
SpaceX Starship achieves liftoff but explosion ends flight early

SpaceX Starship launches from Boca Chica near Brownsville
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023.  
SpaceX Starship launches from Boca Chica near Brownsville

Spectators watch as SpaceX’s Starship lifts off from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023.  

BOCA CHICA, Texas - Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday launched its next-generation Starship cruise vessel for the first time atop the company's powerful new Super Heavy rocket, but the uncrewed test flight ended minutes later with the vehicle exploding in the sky.

While the two-stage rocket ship failed to make it beyond an altitude of 20 miles (32 km), SpaceX officials cheered the outcome for achieving the test flight's primary objective of getting the new spacecraft off the ground in what appeared to be an otherwise clean liftoff.

SpaceX Starship launches from Boca Chica near Brownsville

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, spins before exploding after its launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023. 
SpaceX Starship launches from Boca Chica near Brownsville

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, twists before exploding after its launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023.  
SpaceX Starship launches from Boca Chica near Brownsville

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, explodes after its launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023.  
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023.  

