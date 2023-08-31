As a story and as a game, "Starfield" is about ambition: how technology serves humanity, but also the humanity we lose in service of technology.

A monumental 10-year project by Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox's great hope after a decade of struggle, "Starfield" is a marvel of planning and engineering. A video game with a thousand explorable planets shouldn't exist, yet here it is in 2023. It fills that grand scale with a familiar narrative structure: There's a central quest that acts as a guided tour through the game, and hundreds of other side paths, including factions to join that provide unique questlines.