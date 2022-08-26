T-Mobile is partnering with SpaceX to use satellites to expand the carrier's coverage to remote parts of the United States, the companies said Thursday.

The partnership would allow T-Mobile, the second-largest carrier in the United States, to service customers in areas with no cell towers or wireless networks using Starlink satellites. The Bellevue, Wash.-based telco said that more than half a million square miles of the United States did not currently have cell coverage.