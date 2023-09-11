Inside the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The stock market rebounded ahead of key economic readings that will help shape Wall Street's views on how close the Federal Reserve is from wrapping up its tightening cycle. Treasuries were relatively stable. The dollar fell.

Big Tech led gains on Monday, with Tesla rallying as Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares, saying the company's Dojo supercomputer may boost its market value by as much as $500 billion. Qualcomm climbed after Apple extended a deal with the chipmaker on modem semiconductors. Traders are also gearing up for the iPhone maker's product unveiling on Tuesday - with Apple looking to pull out of a sales slump.