The stock market rebounded ahead of key economic readings that will help shape Wall Street's views on how close the Federal Reserve is from wrapping up its tightening cycle. Treasuries were relatively stable. The dollar fell.
Big Tech led gains on Monday, with Tesla rallying as Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares, saying the company's Dojo supercomputer may boost its market value by as much as $500 billion. Qualcomm climbed after Apple extended a deal with the chipmaker on modem semiconductors. Traders are also gearing up for the iPhone maker's product unveiling on Tuesday - with Apple looking to pull out of a sales slump.
The dollar retreated after record hot streak as Asia's biggest central banks took aim in different ways at the recent rally in the greenback. The People's Bank of China gave a strong warning to speculators to steer clear of destabilizing the yuan, while the head of the Bank of Japan took a more subtle approach in hinting at the possibility of an eventual policy shift, in an interview which sent the yen rallying about 1%.
The monthly consumer price index report on Wednesday will provide the latest insight into how much further the central bank may need to go to pull inflation back toward its target. With the economy defying gloomy forecasts and energy prices rising, economists are forecasting the biggest monthly jump in 14 months - and the swaps market is pricing in risk that it will come in even higher than expected.
"This week is more likely to be a 'good news is good, bad news is bad' story," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. "The market's ability to rebound in the near term could hinge on this week's inflation numbers, especially Wednesday's CPI. If it comes in hotter than expected, it could fuel worries that the Fed may turn even more hawkish and raise rates again."
Investors should focus on a "late-cycle portfolio" of defensive stocks, industrials and energy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson.
The market is in a late-cycle backdrop - a time when the Fed is expected to pause or reverse its hawkish policy stance - and more conservative equity factors, like high cash and low debt, have started to outperform, Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. He reiterated his view that stock markets are not yet reflecting the risk of a recession.
Earnings estimates have been steadily adjusted higher into the remainder of 2023 amid positive outlooks from U.S. firms, with a Bloomberg Intelligence indicator that tracks the pace of companies boosting versus lowering guidance turning positive after back-to-back negative readings. That's potentially a fundamental tail wind for stocks, according to BI chief equity strategist Gina Martin Adams.
---
Corporate Highlights
-J.M. Smucker agreed to acquire Twinkies maker Hostess Brands for about $5.6 billion, furthering a growing consolidation trend among the companies that stock the shelf-stable aisles at the heart of supermarkets.
-RTX cut its full-year sales outlook and will take a roughly $3 billion charge in the third quarter as the aerospace giant tackles the financial fallout from the latest flaw in its marquee commercial aircraft engine.
-Instacart and its backers are seeking to raise as much as $616 million in what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year, possibly opening the door to a rebound in U.S. listings.
-Arm is considering raising the price range of its initial public offering after meeting investors for what would be the world's largest listing this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
-T-Mobile US is tapping the U.S. investment-grade bond market on Monday as blue-chip firms rush to raise fresh capital ahead of key inflation data later this week.
---
Key events this week:
-Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday
-U.K. jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday
-Apple set to unveil iPhone 15 line and next-generation smartwatches at "Wonderlust," its biggest product-upgrade event of the year, Tuesday
-Japan PPI, Wednesday
-Euro zone industrial production, Wednesday
-U.K. industrial production, Wednesday
-U.S. CPI, Wednesday
-Tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk and Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg are set to attend a forum on the future of AI convened by Senator Chuck Schumer, Wednesday
-Japan industrial production, Thursday
-European Central Bank policy meeting and news conference by President Christine Lagarde, Thursday
-U.S. retail sales, PPI, business inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday