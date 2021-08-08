Q: I see that the Internet Explorer browser is being discontinued. I keep getting ads urging me to use the Microsoft Edge browser on my eight-year-old Windows 10 PC, but I’ve read that there are many problems with it. I also might lose my list of favorites. What should I do?
—Jane Hall, Maple Plain, Minn.
A: The consumer version of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued in June 2022. But there are several other browsers that are better, and you can transfer your favorites (also called bookmarks) to any of them.
One recent rating of Web browsers put Mozilla Firefox at No. 1, Microsoft Edge at No. 2 and Google Chrome at No. 3 (see tinyurl.com/p5d27d7n).
But the ratings are a little deceptive. Chrome is actually the most widely used browser (it’s used by about 65% of all personal computers, phones and tablets.) But it got a lower ranking because it can use up a lot of computing power, and so may not be the best choice for an older PC like yours. (See browser market share at tinyurl.com/khmuury8).
Apple’s Safari browser, which is the second most popular (used by between 14 and 18%), wasn’t among the top-ranked browsers because it’s aimed at Apple devices and has been discontinued for Windows PCs.
Edge (used by 3% to 5%) had a lot of technical problems when it was first introduced, but it has been redesigned by Microsoft to be faster and more trouble-free.
Mozilla Firefox (used by a little over 3%) is said to be a bit slower than the Chrome or Edge browsers, but is favored by some for its privacy protection.
I suggest you try the Edge browser (already on your PC as part of Windows 10) or Mozilla Firefox (download it at tinyurl.com/26pfwbkb).