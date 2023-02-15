Ask ChatGPT to opine on Adolf Hitler and it will probably demur, saying it doesn't have personal opinions or citing its rules against producing hate speech. The wildly popular chatbot's creator, San Francisco start-up OpenAI, has carefully trained it to steer clear of a wide range of sensitive topics, lest it produce offensive responses.

But when a 22-year-old college student prodded ChatGPT to assume the persona of a devil-may-care alter ego - called "DAN," for "Do Anything Now" - it answered.