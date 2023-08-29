Artist’s impression of the interstellar asteroid `Oumuamua

Artist’s concept of interstellar object 1I/2017 U1 (‘Oumuamua) as it passed through the solar system after its discovery in October 2017. The aspect ratio of up to 10:1 is unlike that of any object seen in our own solar system.

 European Southern Observatory / M. Kornmesser

Two years ago, Portland-based audio engineer and Bangor native Andrew Mead emailed Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb on a whim.

He had read an article about how Loeb believed UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomenon commonly known as UFOs, were deserving of legitimate scientific study, and was about to launch a new project at Harvard to do just that. A fascinated Mead made the case in his email that the study of acoustics, his specialty, would need to be a part of such a program.