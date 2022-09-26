BIZ-THIS-STRANGELOOKING-ROBOT-BOAT-IS-1-PLD.jpg

This strange-looking vessel is called the Drix 12. It can sail-itself, work for days at a time and is helping map Lake Erie's sea floor in a more efficient way.

 David Petkiewicz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There’s a bright-red, submarine-shaped robot boat that’s been sailing through Lake Erie to collect data. And it could be the key to understanding more about lakes and oceans.

The strange-looking vessel is the DriX-12, an uncrewed surface vessel owned by the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration. It can sail without any crew members, can work for days at a time, and has specialized instruments used to map sea floors and to search for fish and other sea creatures.

BIZ-THIS-STRANGELOOKING-ROBOT-BOAT-IS-2-PLD.jpg

NOAA crew learn how to operate the DriX on the shores of Lake Erie.