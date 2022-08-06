Over decades, input devices in the video game industry have evolved from simple joysticks to sophisticated controllers that emit haptic feedback. But with Enabled Play, a new piece of assistive tech created by self-taught developer Alex Dunn, users are embracing a different kind of input: facial expressions.

While companies such as Microsoft have sought to expand accessibility through adaptive controllers and accessories, Dunn's new device takes those efforts even further, translating users' head movements, facial expressions, real-time speech and other nontraditional input methods into mouse clicks, keystrokes and thumbstick movements. The device has users raising eyebrows - quite literally.