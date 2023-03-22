FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019. 

 Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

TikTok's reputation in Washington as a danger to the American public has been building for years, buoyed by lawmakers who have fixated on the foreign-owned app in response to concerns about the rise of China and the harmful effects of social media on children.

Its American tech competitors have fanned these allegations, shifting political scrutiny away from their own practices.