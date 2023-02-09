FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Twitter logo and Elon Musk silluete

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter faced one of its first widespread outages of Elon Musk's tenure on Wednesday, leaving the site unusable for many and prompting an internal scramble to restore the site's features.

The outage persisted for hours and led Twitter to apologize to users for the trouble.