FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's photo and Twitter logo

Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. 

 DADO RUVIC/ REUTERS

The first big new Twitter feature under Elon Musk could cost you.

The company is considering charging users to get verified and display the signature blue check mark next to their account name. It's something Twitter has offered to some accounts for free in the past, with mixed success.