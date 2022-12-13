U.S. to announce scientific breakthrough on fusion energy

U.S. Secretary Jennifer Granholm listens to Dr. Arati Prabhakar, Director of White House Office of Science and Technology Policy during a U.S. Department of Energy news conference to announce that scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have made a breakthrough on fusion energy, the process that powers the sun and stars that one day could provide a cheap source of electricity in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2022. 

 MARY F. CALVERT/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. scientists on Tuesday revealed a breakthrough on fusion energy that could one day help curb climate change if companies can scale up the technology to a commercial level in the coming decades.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California on Dec. 5 for the first time briefly achieved a net energy gain in a fusion experiment using lasers, the U.S. Energy Department said. The scientists focused a laser on a target of fuel to fuse two light atoms into a denser one, releasing the energy.