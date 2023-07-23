Larry Mayer, director of the UNH Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Marine Slinge, Exail president for North America civil and space, at the announcement of the UNH-Exail innovation hub on July 18 in New Castle.
UNH/Robert Zielinski
DriX, Exail’s uncrewed surface vessel designed for ocean mapping and exploration, explores the Piscataqua River at the UNH Judd Gregg Marine Research Complex in New Castle.
DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire and Exail, a French innovator in the field of maritime autonomy and robotics, have opened a new innovation hub.
UNH, a leader in the field of ocean mapping research, is collaborating with Exail, which will use the new center to deliver increased operational advantage to U.S. civil and government customers.
The program will engage in all aspects of operating marine autonomous vessels to help meet the challenges of the growing “blue economy” — an emerging concept that encourages better use of the ocean as a resource while reducing environmental harm.
This includes the American production of its uncrewed surface vessel (USV), DriX, the housing of a remote operation center to conduct worldwide remote autonomous operations, establishing local operations, maintenance and training facilities, and providing expertise on maritime autonomy while also training future generations on the use of autonomous vessels.
“This exciting collaboration will not only be good for Exail and UNH students and researchers but also good for New Hampshire and the nation,” said Larry Mayer, director of UNH’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping.
“We anticipate that it is just the start of bringing many of our other industrial partners and government colleagues to the state as we create a local engine for the new blue economy.”
“We’ve been working together with UNH for the past six years pioneering uncrewed technologies and we are now capitalizing on our common achievements with the opening of this new innovation hub, “ said Marine Slingue, president at Exail Inc.
“We’re very proud and excited to take this next step in our U.S. adventure and we would like to thank UNH, CCOM and NOAA for their great support, leadership and vision on the use of uncrewed technologies that took us where we are today.”
The new hub will be at located at UNH’s Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center to facilitate collaborative work with UNH’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping.