The University of New Hampshire has been awarded a $6 million contract to build a specialized instrument to improve space weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities.
Roy Torbert is a UNH physics professor and the lead principal investigator on the magnetometer portion of the mission. The money was awarded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.
“With this magnetometer, we’ll be able to measure how the Earth’s magnetic field is impacted by the solar wind and help support NOAA’s mission to monitor and forecast space weather events that can influence the performance of technology such as electrical power grids, satellite-based communication and GPS navigation systems,” Torbert said in a statement.
Eight researchers from UNH will partner with the Southwest Research Institute to develop the magnetometer that will be part of the Space Weather Follow-On L1 mission, which measures the intersection of the sun’s and Earth’s magnetic fields.
“It’s a really huge win for UNH that NOAA has selected and entrusted us as a partner for this key measurement,” said Harlan Spence, the director of UNH’s Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans and Space.
The SWFO-L1 mission is scheduled to launch in 2024.