 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNH team played key role in shipwreck discovery

Witnessing history

The spectacular discovery was revealed last week: the wreckage of a 19th-century sailing ship, resting upright and intact on the bottom of Lake Huron.

Hidden for 125 years -- and kept secret for four more -- the Ironton shipwreck offers a ghostly glimpse into an era when America’s Great Lakes and the communities surrounding them bustled with commerce and promise.

UNH team monitors search

Inside the University of New Hampshire's ASV (autonomous surface vehicle) control van, team leader Val Schmidt watches over BEN during survey operations to locate the Ironton shipwreck, which sank in 1894. Coral Moreno, a UNH doctoral student, works on algorithm development for the mission.
Ironton's final resting place

This sonar image of Ironton revealed that the schooner barge, lost after a collision in 1894, was resting upright and intact on the bed of Lake Huron.
Sonar image of Ironton

Image of the schooner-barge Ironton as it sits on the floor of Lake Huron, captured with multi-beam sonar technology by a UNH team using an autonomous surface vehicle called BEN.
News headline

The headline in the Sept. 26, 1894 edition of The Evening Press announced the disaster that killed five crew members of the schooner barge Ironton, and sent the vessel to the floor of Lake Huron.  The 2019 discovery of the Ironton shipwreck was announced last week.
Ghostly image

An anchor rests on the deck of the sunken schooner barge Ironton, lost in a collision in 1894 on Lake Huron. The shipwrecked vessel was found, upright and intact, four years ago, and the discovery was just announced. 
BEN

The University of New Hampshire's autonomous surface vehicle BEN floats at the Rogers City Marina in Michigan awaiting further exploration.
UNH team that helped locate Ironton

Researchers from the University of New Hampshire's Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping -- Roland Arsenault, lead software engineer (left), and Val Schmidt, team leader, operate the autonomous surface vehicle BEN from a land-based mobile lab in Michigan as the sun rises.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred